Wintry weather is here, and unfortunately, so is the flu and respiratory syncytial virus — RSV.
According to Joe Fuglewicz, spokesman for Bradford Regional Medical Center, influenza A and RSV are at elevated levels at hospitals across the country currently.
“Locally at Bradford Regional Medical Center we’ve experienced a higher rate of positive influenza A cases this year with 54 confirmed since October 29,” he explained on Tuesday. “The age group seeing the largest influenza A positivity rate in our area are patients 5-17 years old.”
He continued, “Our local community is seeing an average of three positive flu cases per day — tests administered at BRMC or local primary care providers, far less than Pennsylvania’s 12,065 total influenza positive cases statewide since October 2, 2022.
“As of today, there have only been two confirmed influenza-associated deaths reported this year in Pennsylvania and none in our area,” he said.
“RSV is continuing to surge throughout the nation and many children’s hospitals have been met with unprecedented volumes of patients,” Fuglewicz said.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes cold-like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and runny nose, along with a fever and wheezing. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, people are typically infected with RSV for the first time as an infant or toddler and nearly all children are infected by their second birthday. RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Fuglewicz explained, “Pennsylvania has a three-week moving average of 15.625% positivity rate from RSV antigen tests compared to last year’s 0% positivity rate from this same time frame. At BRMC we have seen RSV levels that are higher than normal with a total of 33 patients since the beginning of October, only four of which have been transferred to another facility for a higher level of care.”
With illness rates so high this year, hospital officials are stressing a focus on common-sense precautions to stop the spread of influenza A and RSC. The list of precautions is as follows:
- Get vaccinated and get a booster shot to protect you and your loved ones against the spread of respiratory viruses such as influenza and COVID-19 which can be administered from your local pharmacy;
- Wear a mask indoors or when you cannot maintain a safe distance;
- Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing to help prevent the spread of illnesses;
- Practice safe social distancing, especially when you’re indoors;
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water; and
- Stay home from work, school, daycare or events if you are feeling ill.