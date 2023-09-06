Employees of Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS), parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH), packed 500 backpacks with a variety of school supplies to benefit area elementary students.
Donated backpacks were distributed to students who might otherwise go without necessary school supplies. The program, celebrating its 13th year, benefits students in Pennsylvania and New York. Recipient schools are Smethport, Otto-Eldred, and George G. Blaisdell, School Street and Bradford Area Christian Academy elementary schools in Bradford; and Cuba-Rushford, Delevan, Friendship, Hinsdale, Salamanca, and East View and Washington West schools in Olean. Students receiving the backpacks will find items such as pencils, erasers, scissors, paper, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and folders to start the school year. All items were donated by UAHS employees.
The backpack program is part of the hospitals’ community connections initiative in which employees volunteer time to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness issues to promote healthier lifestyles and address community health, safety and social needs.