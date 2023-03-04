While the snowflakes flew outside, a large crowd gathered inside the lobby of the Bradford Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon in order to recognize Dr. Anita Herbert’s career-long dedication to Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Bradford community.
In recognition of her heart, dedication and hard work, BRMC held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Anita Herbert, MD, Occupational Health Center. The crowd that gathered for the grand re-opening was treated to snacks and beverages, introductions from BRMC Chief Administrative Officer David Monroe followed by President of Upper Allegheny Dr. Jill Owens and an acceptance speech by Herbert herself.
Before the grand reopening and dedication, the occupational health services from Olean General Hospital were consolidated and brought to BRMC. Before this change the occupational health center had not been updated in over 30 years, according to Monroe.
Herbert is a devoted Bradford community member and longtime physician who was instrumental in developing the current services that BRMC/OGH has to offer to our region.
“No single physician has done more for this community than that woman right there,” said Owens while gesturing to her mentor, Herbert. “I would not be where I am today without Dr. Herbert’s mentoring.”
At the end of her acceptance speech, Herbert was given a plaque in recognition from Owens as well as a very loud standing ovation from the entire lobby full of Bradford residents.
Upon the conclusion of the recognition ceremony, those in attendance were invited to tour the newly opened facilities. The new center, located on the first floor of BRMC, offers easy access to a vast array of health services, designed to build and maintain a healthy workforce. Services available include workplace health and safety training(s), drug testing program, physicals, immunizations and complete diagnostic testing for wellness.
The Anita Herbert, MD, Occupational Health Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with drug screenings between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The center will be closed daily from 12:30 to 1 p.m for lunch.
For more information about the occupational health center or their services, call (814) 368-2000 or visit the BRMC website at https://www.brmc-ogh.org.