While the snowflakes flew outside, a large crowd gathered inside the lobby of the Bradford Regional Medical Center on Friday afternoon in order to recognize Dr. Anita Herbert’s career-long dedication to Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Bradford community.

In recognition of her heart, dedication and hard work, BRMC held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the new Anita Herbert, MD, Occupational Health Center. The crowd that gathered for the grand re-opening was treated to snacks and beverages, introductions from BRMC Chief Administrative Officer David Monroe followed by President of Upper Allegheny Dr. Jill Owens and an acceptance speech by Herbert herself.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social