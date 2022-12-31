The year 2022 has brought with it a host of changes to the Bradford area.
In the community this year, conversations about accountability have become more commonplace, with citizens wanting answers from elected officials, from the parent company of our local hospital and from anyone who can explain why local drivers pay more at the pump. These issues are among the Era’s top stories of the year for 2022.
1. Bradford
Regional Medical Center:
Last year, many of BRMC’s services were moved to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital, leaving local residents in an uproar about the extreme downsizing of the hospital. In 2022, cardiologist Dr. Steven Herrmann left BRMC for UPMC, publicly berating hospital officials for not supporting his patients when he wasn’t present. He spoke at the Save Bradford Hospital group meetings, expressing his dismay at what BRMC had become.
While the grassroots movement continued to gain supporters, BRMC parent company Kaleida named Bradford native Dr. Jill Owens president of Upper Allegheny Health System.
An August licensing review of BRMC showed dozens of violations, which officials say have since been corrected. In November, it was announced that BRMC would receive $1.07 million for a number of infrastructure upgrades, including replacing the roof on the Pavilion at BRMC.
2. Bradford Township:
The Bradford Township supervisors meetings have become so contentious during 2022 that residents who don’t normally attend have left the meetings, saying it resembled a “circus.” After months of heated exchanges rather than questions and answers, a concerned citizens group has formed to discuss issues, which have been researched and answered by supervisor Laree Sue Behan. However, the contentious tone of the meetings continue.
The supervisors’ operational style has been called into question repeatedly, as citizens say it doesn’t follow the law or common procedures.
3. University
of Pittsburgh at Bradford:
Bradford native Rick Esch has been named the new president at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Construction on the new engineering building has been underway, and in 2022, got a tremendous boost of donations from local industry, the first of which was Zippo Manufacturing. George B. Duke gifted $2 million toward equipping the engineering labs in the new building, which was named the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building. The Met-Ed/ Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund awarded funds toward the green building; Halloran Philanthropies awarded $700,000 to the project; and Northwest Bank gave $200,000.
The new building will be open to students next year.
4. EMS struggles
Volunteer fire and ambulance companies have been struggling for years, but the struggles are reaching critical stages. Ambulance companies in rural townships have so few volunteers that some, like Otto Township’s, have closed up shop. Eldred Borough is following suit. The city of Bradford is the first responder for calls within Otto Township now, and Eldred Borough is contracting with another paid company. Rising costs, more training requirements and less volunteerism have created the perfect storm. While legislators are taking notice, it remains unclear exactly what can be done to help.
5. Mayoral changes in Bradford
Nearly three years into a four-year term as mayor of Bradford, James McDonald announced his resignation in November. Citing increasing demands of family and a promotion at work, McDonald said he was unable to give his family the attention they deserved.
With McDonald’s resignation, former Mayor Tom Riel, who served for 12 years before being unseated by a write-in campaign by McDonald by an 11-vote margin, took office again.
6. Going
to the dogs
There are two new officers in the City of Bradford, and their names are K-9 Duke and K-9 Rigby. Duke, with handler Sgt. Seth Shephard, is a city police officer, while Rigby and handler Dakota Eaton work for the McKean County Drug Task Force and city police. The police dogs have been met with delight from members of the public. Fundraisers have been held to cover the cost of the new officers.
The dogs are handsome, the handlers are friendly, and the community is in love. The suspects, however, aren’t as thrilled.
7. Edward “Bo” Fomby Jr. shot to death in May
On May 29, outside of 166 Congress St. in Bradford, Frederick “Ricky” Camejo, 29, allegedly shot Edward “Bo” Fomby, 38, of Buffalo, N.Y., several times in the back, causing his death. Video evidence from a home surveillance camera appeared to show Fomby turn from an altercation and flee down a set of stairs in front of the house before he was shot four times. No one attempted to help him before first responders arrived, according to the video, shown in court at Camejo’s preliminary hearing in July.
Camejo remains incarcerated without bail, charged with homicide and related offenses.
8. Gas pains
It’s been a roller coaster ride of gasoline prices throughout 2022, with one thing in common — Bradford’s prices are usually higher than elsewhere in the area and higher than the state average. Prices peaked in June at an average of more than $5 per gallon, and didn’t come below $3 per gallon, as analysts predicted, by Christmas.
Pennsylvania’s gas tax of 58 cents a gallon is one factor to consider when looking at the high cost of gasoline, and so is the Russian war in the Ukraine.
9. Broadband
After the pandemic, the federal government determined that broadband internet was a necessity and went about allocating funding to projects to make it happen. The Federal Communications Commission released updated broadband maps in November, and county governments are urging residents to make sure their addresses are on the maps. The maps determine how billions in funds will be allocated, so officials are reminding residents that this is for all the marbles, so to speak.
10. Veterans
Square project
Not only was Veterans Square redone and turned into the centerpiece a town square should be, but the gazebo was replaced and the monuments cleaned. It was dedicated on Veterans Day, a fitting tribute to the men and women who served our country.