Bright Alternatives, local Pregnancy Resource Center, will hold an open house and ribbon cutting event for their new building, located at 3 Mechanic St., on Friday, June 9.
The open house will be from 2-7 p.m. with the Bradford Chamber of Commerce assisting with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.
The goal of the open house is to raise awareness of the center and allow the Bradford community members to see the inside of the newly renovated building.
Contact Kayla Hayden, executive director, at kaylabaprc@outlook.com or (814) 368-3388 for more information or with any questions.