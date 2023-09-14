The Bradford Bridge Club hosted a four-table game Wednesday at the Bradford Area Public Library. First place went to the team of Tim Anderson and Bill Tordella. Dick Woodruff and Paige Drake finished in second place, followed in third by Pat Coate and Carm Soplop.
