CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area motorists that a McKean County bridge replacement project will begin on Monday.
The bridge spans Mix Creek on Route 1011 (Barnum Road) in Eldred Township, just south of the New York border. Built in 1938, this structure is 28 feet long and carries an average of 1,826 vehicles daily. Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.”
On Monday, preliminary work will begin, including sign placement, erosion and sedimentation controls, and mobilization of equipment. Roadway flaggers will control the flow of traffic through the worksite.
On June 6, the section of Route 1011 near the bridge will be closed as bridge demolition and replacement begins. The Route 1011/Barnum Rd/Cattaraugus County 29 closure will detour traffic using Route 346, Route 546, Township Road 45, and NY State Route 16. Although Route 29 will be closed north of the bridge, those living along Route 29 will be able to reach their homes.
Project work includes the removal of the existing single-span bridge and the construction of its replacement, a concrete box culvert. In addition, there will be some roadway reconstruction, pavement base drains, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous items.
The L.C. Whitford Company Inc. of Wellsville, N.Y. is the contractor on this $994,0000 project. PennDOT anticipates completion in late June, but all work is weather dependent. PennDOT will issue project updates as work progresses.