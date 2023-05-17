CLEARFIELD — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing an update on a bridge replacement project along Route 153 in Horton Township, Elk County.
Replacing the bridge will improve the structure’s rating from “poor” to “good.” The bridge spans Toby Creek in Horton Township about 500 feet south of the intersection with U.S. Route 219. It carries an average of 2,467 vehicles daily.
On Thursday, traffic will be moved onto the temporary roadway, as tie-ins are paved. Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control. Once the temporary roadway is open to traffic, work to remove the existing bridge will begin.
Overall work on the project includes removal of the existing bridge, construction of its replacement, concrete repairs, approach paving, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.
Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion, is the contractor on this $2.5 million project. PennDOT anticipates completion in late October, but all work is weather dependent.