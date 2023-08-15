Following a moment of silence for fallen Bradford Township Police Lt. Jeff Shade, the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors opened the monthly meeting on Monday night.
The bridge projects in Bradford Township were a topic of conversation, with some clarification provided. According to the August agenda, the total expenses to date were $919,681.67, however, the July agenda showed a higher amount at $991,578.27. The actual total expenses are $1,113,319.17 per Susan Gibiser, treasurer, reading from a spreadsheet during the public participation portion of the meeting. From this amount, which does not include the cost of labor, $10,000 in Act 13 funding and $58,637 in ARPA funds were deducted from the more than $1 million amount. She stated the rest of the deductions would be from the cut stone and other materials that were originally purchased and subsequently not used, therefore they were sold.
During the meeting, only one bid was not unanimously accepted. Supervisor Steve Mascho voted not to accept the bid to sell the 30-31 Dura Blocks that were not used on the East Warren Road Bridge. He said, “not for that kind of money.” The other two supervisors accepted the bid of $1,500.
A resident asked about the two invoices from September and October that had not yet been paid. Gibiser confirmed these were not paid and are for Owen Beachy, one of the engineers on the bridge project.
Beachy will be the engineer on another bridge project in the township. The High Street Bridge scour repair project is to begin, Supervisor LareeSue Behan said, this fall and be completed by Oct. 15. She said the inspectors gave two years to “make it right, to fix where it is coming apart.”
In other matters at the meeting, the board approved Police Officer Tony Lama to work full time and be paid a full-time hourly rate for hours he works that were Lt. Shade’s.
“He is already part-time for Bradford Township but has been filling shifts so the other guys don’t have to,” Behan explained. “As long as he is filling in, he should receive full time pay, not lieutenant pay.”
She added that as long as he is working Shade’s hours, Lama will be paid the full-time rate, but when he works his part-time hours he will go back to part-time pay. An advertisement for a full-time officer was approved at the meeting.
An electronic recycling event, the 2023 Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection day, hosted by McKean County will take place on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Duke Center. Registration is required. For more information or to register, go to nobleenviro.com or call (412) 567-6566. The supervisors added that this event only happens once or twice a year.
Several projects within the township will be advertised for bid while others were approved during the meeting.
Bids will be accepted for a replacement roof on the township’s garbage department building as well as a bid for a sewer line replacement project along U.S. Route 219 near the Dollar General store. The supervisors also accepted the single bid received for line painting in the township from Williams & Willman Line Painting of Fenelton at a cost of $17,772.48 for all township roads, to be completed by October. The supervisors stated this is the only company doing this in the area.
A comment was made during the public participation that the township should look into working with another municipality, and earlier in the year, to get a quote and see if the cost would come down. Supervisor Mark Cline agreed, and said, “that would be something to think about.”
A change in vendor was approved for a new garbage packer from Total Equipment Solutions at $111,176 rather than from A&H Equipment. With the change, the new truck and packer cost is $274,590.88, a savings of $3,819.
The township office will be closed on Labor Day and garbage pickup for that Monday will take place on Tuesday. The next meeting of the board will be on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.