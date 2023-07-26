PORT ALLEGANY — The Break The Chains Coalition plans to host the 7th annual Break The Chains Festival on July 28 and 29. In addition, on the morning of July 29 the coalition will be hosting a 5K race.
There will be two days full of fun with live entertainment, public speakers, free events for children, food, product and craft vendors and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. For individuals or their loved ones who have been effected by addiction of drugs and alcohol, self harm or suicide, this event is open to help connect back with the community.
In addition to the Festival, they will host their third annual 5k Race to Freedom. Registration for the race will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on July 29 at the Port Allegany CMA church located at 414 E. Mill St. The race will then begin at 9 a.m. All proceeds from the 5k benefit the Break The Chains Coalition.
The Coalition will also offer Prayer on the Square at the Port Allegany Town Square at 5 p.m. on Thursday, as well as a community Church Service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on the Port Allegany Town Square.
Break The Chains Coalition is a non-profit organization whose focus is on drug and alcohol addiction and self harm and suicide awareness and prevention. Their goal is to see people set free from bondage and to bring light and life to the community and beyond.
For more information, contact the coalition by emailing breakthechainsfestival@gmail.com or calling Mandy Miles-Rudolph at (814) 203-2276.
Break the Chains offers several other events throughout the year. The Coalition is having their third annual Racing to Recovery Car Show in Kane, on Sept. 23.
All information for this event and future events can be found at www.breakthechainscoalition.com or on their Facebook page, under Break The Chains Coalition.