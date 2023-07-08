A Bradford woman is in McKean County Jail for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant of the drug task force.
Jessica Blood, 33, of 23 Homestead Ave., is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor, and criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, on June 13, Blood communicated with an informant to arrange for delivery of 2.43 grams of meth for $100. She had the informant go to Davis Street and stand near the Dollar General while she went in the OYO Hotel and returned with the drugs, the complaint stated.
Blood was arraigned Friday by District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on July 13.