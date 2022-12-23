A Bradford woman has been charged with fraudulently obtaining $8,200 in public assistance to which she was not entitled.
Ariel Tronetti, 32, of 19 Pleasant St., is facing one count of falsely obtaining SNAP benefits, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, between Aug. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, Tronetti failed to report her fiance lived in her household and was employed and receiving income. The total amount of restitution due is $8,200, the complaint stated.
Tronetti was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Dom Cercone and released on unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 29.
