A special meeting of the Bradford Township supervisors, Mark Cline, Laree Sue Behan, and Steve Mascho, was held Wednesday evening at the township building.
The main reason for the special meeting, per May’s regular business meeting, was to open sealed bids received for guide rails for the East Warren Road Bridge.
Two lump sum bids were received, both with a completion date of June 15.
Green Acres Contracting out of Scottsdale bid $21,700. Keystone Guide Rails of Punxsutawney bid $14,500.
Cline and Behan were surprised by the amounts. Behan stated, “Owen thought they would be between $40,000 and $50,000.”
The contract was awarded to Keystone by a 2-1 vote. Mascho voted no, stating, “We continue to build when the lawyer said to make it safe. We shouldn’t be working on the bridge.”
During the public participation part of the meeting, concerning the bridge project, the supervisors were asked if a total amount for labor costs had been made ready yet.
Cline stated he didn’t know it was supposed to be, while secretary/treasurer Susan Gibiser stated, “I haven’t started on labor costs. I don’t know how long something like that will take me.”
Also on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting was motions to hire several employees, some for summer and one permanent.
Zachary Bartlebaugh will start today; Aiden Willard will begin Friday; and Blaze Schleicher was hired to start on June 12 as seasonal road and sewer crew laborers for summer work and projects.
Dennis Platko was hired as a full-time garbage crew laborer with an effective starting date of June 12 with a starting pay rate of $17.50 per hour.
A resident, Bob Burrell, later asked about seeing Foster Township employees working in Bradford Township.
All three supervisors were in agreement that workers help where and when they can.
Mascho said, “We reciprocate so we don’t duplicate when we can.” He was referring to equipment sharing. “It keeps costs down,” he added.
Behan said, “They help us, we help them. I don’t care what people say — we share.”
She added that both townships have five crew members and, “sometimes they are short, sometimes we are — we work together when we can.”