Following the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this month, supervisor Laree Sue Behan contacted The Era and requested information concerning two topics be added to the newspaper.
Behan suggested the addition of the police activity for the month of February and year to date; as well, she asked the delinquent garbage and sewer information be included.
Per the request, the Bradford Township police responded to 138 complaints or calls for service in February and 318 so far in 2023; six motor vehicle accidents for the month and 12 in the first two months of the year. These numbers were confirmed via email by Secretary Susan Gibiser.
As to the delinquent accounts, during the meeting in March, Behan reported the original amount of approximately $214,000, however, it should be noted that this number is as of December 2021. The total outstanding as of February 2023, according to the March agenda, was $106,538.
The township reported that they have made considerable progress since December 2021. There are 21 accounts owing more than $1,000. Of those, 13 accounts have been sent to a credit agency: three have liens filed, four have liens set to be filed, two are on a payment plan, and there are four new accounts recently sent to the agency. Additionally, five have had liens filed by the township before going to the credit agency, four are on a current payment plan with the township, and five others were listed as miscellaneous (foreclosures, deceased, judicial sale).
Another 40 accounts owe between $400 and $999, though five had paid as of the end of February. Of the remaining 35 accounts, nine are on a current payment plan with the township, 14 have had a letter sent, eight will receive a letter soon, and four are listed as miscellaneous.
According to the township, all accounts are residential except one, which is a commercial account and on a payment plan.
In February 2022, there was a work session where the supervisors discussed delinquent garbage and sewer accounts. There was a review of Township Ordinances and Resolutions pertaining to the procedures of collections for delinquent accounts, procedures for water shut-offs and municipal liens. The supervisors reviewed information received from a neighboring township on their procedures for delinquent accounts and collection procedures. The board discussed the collection procedure that is done at Foster Township
According to the minutes of the work session, “Behan, Vice-Chairman stated that the Township’s current collection procedure is too long of a time period since most of the delinquent accounts are well past 120 days. Laree Sue stated it’s a waste of time and money to be mailing three (3) letters and still receiving no response from the owner concerning the delinquent account.”
Behan suggested changing the procedure to one letter titled “Final Notice” with a 10 – 15 day limit to respond, saving time for the billing clerk and money for paper, envelopes and stamps. The Board of Supervisors agreed and to start with the delinquent accounts over 120 days and with a balance of $1,000 or more. The motion passed to begin the process as of March 1, 2022.
However, after reading the response from the township regarding 2023 delinquent accounts, this is not the policy used.
Per Gibiser, the policy is that delinquent accounts are posted at the 90-day mark. There have been no lawsuits. Many have been sent to the credit agency but it is dependent on the amount owed.
The township also indicated that in the fall water termination notices were served, but none in the winter months. The process of serving notices will begin again in April. Each account that received a notice set up a payment plan or paid in full, according to the township.
The next Bradford Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.