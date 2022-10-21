All three Bradford Township supervisors gathered for a work session at 5 p.m. Thursday in the township building for the first of several budget planning sessions. They reviewed the 2022 income and expenditures prepared by Susan Gibiser, secretary/treasurer. Included in the prepared information was suggested budget amounts for Fiscal Year 2023.
Gibiser led the supervisors through the 18-pages of line items and explained what each meant, what had been proposed for 2022, what had already been spent, what bills were expected to come in before the end of the year, and how she came to the proposed budget amount for 2023. However, she noted, most of the items in the far column were for the supervisors to decide, and added that nothing is set in stone yet. All the work on Thursday was preliminary, just a start to see which direction the township was heading fiscally next year.
One of the major items on the budget was roads and bridges.
In 2022, so far, the township has spent over $650,000 and has invoices for another $425,000 just on bridge construction/repair materials. For engineering costs, just bridges, the township has spent over $133,000 and expects to pay another $70,000 before the end of the year. In total, for the section pertaining to bridges and not including roadwork, the township has spent (or will have spent) over $1,275,000 in 2022.
Only two bridges are on the horizon for 2023, according to the supervisors. They plan to complete the East Warren Road Bridge within a month of getting back to the project. Additionally, the township will look at doing work on a bridge on Boss Avenue. The latter, they said, should not be a big project.
But, the East Warren Road Bridge project will continue to take funds into 2023; at least another $500,000, or more. Further discussion is expected on this matter.
The supervisors also discussed the receipt of ARPA funds and that some of the money had already been spent from the first allocation.
The township has used this funding in 2022 to purchase a $66,000 mini-excavator for the township, among other items for a total spent of just over $115,000. According to Gibiser, there is still $325,000 from ARPA for use next year.
This led to a long discussion about a piece of construction equipment that the township had wanted to purchase, a front-end loader. The cost, Gibiser told the supervisors, had increased by 7 percent since they had received a bid, and would do so again, on Nov. 1.
Supervisors will know about a grant they applied for by Nov. 15 and asked Gibiser to call the company, to see if they can hold on until then. Gibiser informed them that their contact was set to retire on the first as well, and that she didn’t think they would hold it that long. All three supervisors discussed various options to buy the machine with other monies, like the ARPA funds, or to hold out to see if the grant comes in, but if no grant is awarded then no machine, and they considered calling a special meeting. In the end, it was decided that the secretary would check to see if the dealer would hold the deal until the township has more information about the grant.
LareeSue Behan, supervisor, also took some time to explain another item on the budget list, the Fire hydrant fees to Bradford City. “Many in the township may not know that the township pays a fee to the city for the hydrants out here,” she stated. “Last year we paid $20,550. It will be higher for 2023.”
She also talked briefly about how much the cost to the township the police department expenses have become, especially the overtime. All three discussed if there were any options for reducing this expense but Supervisors Steve Mascho and Mark Cline explained how hiring another full-time officer breaks down versus a part-timer and that at this moment, none of the supervisors wanted to dig that deep into the line items.
Gibiser let all know that this was only the first step and that the next work session will be a deeper dive. They will speak more in depth about each component of all the information they reviewed during this session.
After more than two hours, the work session ended for the night.
Additional sessions are scheduled at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27.
Public is invited to attend and watch their government in action at these work sessions.