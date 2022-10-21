All three Bradford Township supervisors gathered for a work session at 5 p.m. Thursday in the township building for the first of several budget planning sessions. They reviewed the 2022 income and expenditures prepared by Susan Gibiser, secretary/treasurer. Included in the prepared information was suggested budget amounts for Fiscal Year 2023.

Gibiser led the supervisors through the 18-pages of line items and explained what each meant, what had been proposed for 2022, what had already been spent, what bills were expected to come in before the end of the year, and how she came to the proposed budget amount for 2023. However, she noted, most of the items in the far column were for the supervisors to decide, and added that nothing is set in stone yet. All the work on Thursday was preliminary, just a start to see which direction the township was heading fiscally next year.

