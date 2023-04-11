Monday night’s meeting of the Bradford Township Supervisors addressed quite a few items that have been on the minds of residents for a while: police activity, road work, status of the DCED Statewide Local Shared Assessment Grant, and the East Warren Road Bridge.
During the meeting, a motion to accept the resignation of part-time police officer Clayton Yohe was approved unanimously. However, the next item, a motion to hire two part-time officers, Patrick Warnick and Jordan McCalla, brought up a short discussion.
Supervisor Steve Mascho stated he had not been contacted about the interviews and couldn’t vote on someone he hadn’t met. However, supervisor Mark Cline stated that he had not been in the interviews either.
Chief of Police, Robb Shipman, broke the tension slightly, and gave the room a brief rundown on how the department and the township hire officers. After the meeting, Shipman spoke to The Era, and explained, “the procedure has always been, for as long as I have been here, that my full-time officers, me, and whichever supervisor oversees the police department sit down and discuss the candidates for any new hires.”
He said he then submits the names to the board for a decision, “this time I asked for two,” he said. “Both candidates are certified and did well in their interviews. We have several part-timers as was mentioned in the meeting, but they are full-timers as well, so they aren’t always available.”
He said the overtime in the department comes from, in many cases, not having a part-time officer, “having two will hopefully alleviate some of this,” Shipman added.
The cost to hire two part-time officers is minimal, according to Shipman, because the township already has almost everything the officers will need.
The issue of road work and maintenance was addressed briefly at the meeting. A resident asked during public participation “is there a paving schedule? There are a lot of high-dollar homes up on High Street, is this something for those folks who live out there, this season?” Supervisor Laree Sue Behan stated, “It’s first.” The resident continued, “will it be paved properly? It’s a disaster.” Behan said, “I’m aware.”
He asked the supervisors when this would get done. Behan and Secretary Susan Gibiser both said, “yes.”
Behan continued, “High Street will be done. It’s dangerous, with blindspots and people driving down the middle of the road. We are lucky there hasn’t been an accident.”
Mascho also addressed this issue and said, “I have tried to get this done for a long time… there are potholes as deep as this table.”
Bids were opened for 2023-24 Road Materials, but none of the bids included the top coat of asphalt. The township voted to split the acceptance on the recommendation of Mascho who insisted on saving the taxpayers some money. Wayne Gravel will supply the 2RC gravel, Hawbaker will be awarded the bid for R4 Limestone, and IA was the low bidder for R4 and R7 gravel as well as the asphalt base. All were in favor.
A piece of heavy equipment was confirmed to have been purchased using the township’s sewer and ARPA funds, totaling $174,000. A note under New Business on the agenda stated “DCED Statewide Local Shared Assessment Grant was announced on March 21st and Bradford Township was not awarded any grant funds for the submitted grant for a new police vehicle and Loader equipment; the new 2021 JD loader was purchased and delivered on Wednesday, March 22nd.”
As for the continued project, the East Warren Road Bridge, the supervisors could not agree whether the Knox attorneys had issued a stop work order or not. Mascho stated they did, Behan and Cline agree that there is not an order. The solicitor, Tony Alfieri, was asked if he could find out for the residents and the newspaper from the outside attorney if there is or is not a stop order since the supervisors are in dispute.
The quote for a crane on the project was awarded, two to one, to M&M Contractors in the amount of $16,620. This came after much debate and questioning about contract procedure and whether the contract needed to be bid out since the overall contract is over the threshold. Alfieri was not certain but would look into it.
On a last note concerning the bridge. Behan took a moment to thank the students of Matt DeGolier’s machine class who engineered two new pins for one of the clamps that had been broken last summer. DeGolier’s students made the new pins and they work perfectly, according to Behan.
The annual spring cleanup is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.