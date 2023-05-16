Two Republicans were vying for the ballot; incumbent Steve Mascho was being challenged by resident Ed Hayden.
Unofficial voting results from Tuesday’s primary show Hayden to be the choice from residents for supervisor in Bradford Township. He will be on the ballot in November for a six-year term.
Hayden is currently the director of employee relations with the Human Resources department of Zippo Manufacturing Company, where he’s been employed for the past 28 years.
Hayden has a history of giving back to the local community. He has been a member of the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years where he has served as president, vice president, director, secretary and lieutenant. Hayden has been the president of the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Fund for the past ten years. He sits on the Bradford Area High School Tech Advisory board, is a board member of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Alumni Association, and a member of the West Branch United Methodist Church.
It was a close race. At times, the count was too close to call. However, the unofficial results are clear, with 458 to Hayden and 256 to Mascho, there will be a new name on the ballot in November.
A lifelong resident of Bradford, Mascho has lived in the township for almost forty years and had served as a board supervisor for the past 18 years.
Thomas Gibiser and Gerald Dowd also had a tight match in their quest for the Republican ticket in November as township auditors. Gibiser will be up for a six-year term, while Dowd’s is a two-year term. Several ballots were also cast for write-ins.