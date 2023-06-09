A Bradford teenager died Wednesday after a public transportation bus and the bicycle he was riding were involved in an accident.
The victim, later identified as Elijah Mihalko, a student at Bradford Area High School, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Bradford City Fire Department and EMS crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and North Center streets on Wednesday at approximately 5:15 p.m. for a report of a 17-year-old injured by a school bus.
However, the initial reports were incorrect. It was not a school bus, but rather an Area Transportation Authority (ATA) bus that had been involved in the accident with a teenager who had been riding his bicycle.
Bradford City Police Chief Michael Ward, via email, issued an account of the accident, which is still under investigation, “According to eyewitness accounts and law enforcement officials, the accident took place at the intersection of Pleasant and North Center streets.
“The victim, a 17 year old juvenile, was riding their bicycle south on North Center Street through the intersection when they collided with the side of the bus. The bus driver, who was identified as Joseph Kuhaneck, 74, of Bradford was traveling west on Pleasant Street when the accident occurred.
“Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, and the victim was transported to BRMC and later flown to an out of the area hospital where the victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.”
The incident is currently under investigation by the City of Bradford Police Department.
McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer said, “The investigation was assisted by the availability of a security camera at a nearby residence that captured the entire event. Officers secured the footage early on in the investigation. The video shows the decedent operating a pedal bike and the bike entering an intersection without stopping at a stop sign. The video shows that, at the same time, the ATA bus is proceeding on its path and the two collide. No charges have been filed in regards to the incident but no final determination will be made until the officers review all evidence and complete the investigation.”
The teenager was alert and speaking with bystanders when EMS arrived on scene, according to Bradford City Fire Department Capt. J.D. Tehle.
“We got to the scene minutes after the initial call, at 5:19 p.m.,” said Tehle. “He had severe injuries and was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center at 5:35 p.m.”
An attempt to fly the victim to a trauma center was delayed due to poor visibility from the smoky conditions. However, a landing zone was established at 6:30 p.m. and after the patient was stabilized, he was flown at 7:07 p.m. to ECMC in Buffalo, N.Y.
The BAHS administration posted a statement on their Facebook page: “We, at Bradford Area High School, are saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our students due to an accident that occurred on Wednesday, June 7. Counselors will be available at the high school for any of our students needing assistance on Friday, June 9, and Monday, June 12, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Students in need of assistance should enter through the Main Entrance on Interstate Parkway.”
The ATA Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Valerie King, issued the following statement, “We are praying for the young man and his family and are grateful for the first responders who acted so quickly. At this time, due to the investigation and out of respect for the family involved, we can’t comment any further.”