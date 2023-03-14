Bradford and surrounding residents are encouraged to put in a little leg work around town between now and Sunday, March 26 in pursuit of 18 hidden quilts in businesses around Bradford.
The participating 18 businesses are all located in the downtown district of the city. To make finding the various locations less of a challenge, a map has been produced — once the map leads an individual to one of the hidden quilts, they are to record the finding on their map with a description of the quilt.
“This is a wonderful way to get out and about and see what’s new downtown and what the businesses have in stock and can offer everyone,” said Michelle Baxter.
Maps are available at The Little Fabric Garden, The Main Street Mercantile and The Tin Ceiling Gift Shoppe, all on Main Street.
Once all 18 quilts have been located and documented on the map provided, the map should be returned promptly to The Little Fabric Garden. Submitted entries automatically enter the participant into a contest for one of two prizes, which are on display at The Little Fabric garden.
Stop in to The Little Fabric Garden, The Bradford Mercantile and The Tin Ceiling Gift Shoppe and grab the map for the 2023 Quilt Hunt.
Besides being entered into the drawing for the two prizes, individuals with completed game boards will be entered into a drawing — with the winner to be announced at a later date.
The owner of The Little Fabric Garden is Judy Brown. Brown is responsible for turning a hobby of making a quilt for a donation to a cancer survivor of the “Red Hat” group she belongs to in order to inspire the innovation to open The Little Fabric Shop. The quilt hunt is a new event, she can also be credited with bringing to the community of Bradford.