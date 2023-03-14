Quilt

In the display window of Bradford’s Little Fabric Garden on Main Street is this holiday-themed crafted St. Patrick’s Day quilt.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

Bradford and surrounding residents are encouraged to put in a little leg work around town between now and Sunday, March 26 in pursuit of 18 hidden quilts in businesses around Bradford.

The participating 18 businesses are all located in the downtown district of the city. To make finding the various locations less of a challenge, a map has been produced — once the map leads an individual to one of the hidden quilts, they are to record the finding on their map with a description of the quilt.

