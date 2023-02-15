At the Monday night meeting of the Bradford Area School District Superintendent, Katy Pude announced the news that the board was just informed their grant application to purchase and implement new radios for the buses, a repeater system for George G. Blaisdell (GGB) Elementary School, new doors throughout the district, staff training and more, was approved.
Furthermore, Pude provided the board with an update concerning the high school’s student-run manufacturing program:
“You may have seen in The Bradford Era that our students at the High School have completed their first order of parts for Close Racing in Eldred. They also have voted to name their newly formed company ‘Parkway Industrial.’ The students have now transitioned to working on creating some supplies for ARG. Hopefully, the community continues to support their efforts and make the company a huge success for our kids.”
Permission was granted to allow students to attend an overnight field trip to attend the Key Club Convention in Hershey from March 31 to April 2.
The board gave their blessing and approval for the formation of a new club entitled, “Unified Champion School,” at the high school.
“As an offshoot of our Bocce ball team, two of our Special Education teachers and students have formed a club at the High School to help our students with disabilities become more socially included,” explained Pude.
The school board approved resolutions to hire Alecia Reynolds as a General Aide, Taylar Mager as second grade teacher at GGB and Valerie Nelson as a Special Education Aide. The board then accepted the resignations of James Roggenbaum, Ashley Zeigler, Heather Henretta and Colten McCracken.
The board announced that Ryan Mongillo would be the Assistant Junior High Wrestling Coach this wrestling season.
A resolution was also approved during the meeting for the expulsion of a student who violated the district’s weapons and controlled substances policies on Jan. 25. The unnamed student “is expelled for the period of time set forth in the Agreement dated February 7, 2023, as recommended by the Superintendent,” according to the meeting agenda. No further details were given.
The school board granted permission to the Tax Claim Bureau to sell the following properties from the County Repository: 4 Pike St. and 84 Maplewood to Harold McDaniels; 71 Sherman St. to Dustin Tifft; 54 Willard Ave. and 108 School St. to William Hodgdon; 7 Lowell Ave. to Brian Hadley; and 108 State St. to John and Debra Place.
Subsequently, the board then declined the sale of 16 Rew Bradford Road and 991 Summit Road in Foster Township and 144 South Ave.; 39 Hobson Pl.; 21 Jefferson St.; 18 Blaisdell Ave.; 23 East Main St.; and 57 School St. in Bradford, all currently held by the McKean County Repository.
The board also passed a motion to approve the Right-of-Way agreement with Columbia Gas for a parcel of land on Willard Avenue in Bradford.
The next regularly monthly meeting will be held on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m.