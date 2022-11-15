Although there were many items on the agenda for Monday night’s Bradford Area School Board meeting, new policies involving freedom of speech, a busy student schedule for October and Memorandums of Understanding were the primary topics.
A vote on employee code of conduct, which includes holding staff accountable for public comments that might be considered harmful to the school district, took place at Monday night’s meeting.
“We do not currently have this policy, but it was a recommendation that we do so that employees understand their rights and limitations of their rights,” said BASD Superintendent Katy Pude. “The policy was placed on the agenda at the October meeting for the board to review and to vote on at our upcoming meeting. It came from a recommendation from our labor attorney.” All three new policies put before the board for a vote passed, with one nay vote from board member Butch Bartlett.
The three new policies in consideration, “Freedom of Speech in Non school Settings,” states, “The Board acknowledges the right of administrative (300 level), professional (400 level) and support (500 level) employees as citizens in a democratic society to speak out on issues of public concern. When those issues are related to the school district and its programs, however, the employees freedom of expression must be balanced against the interests of this district.
The Board adopted these policies to clarify situations in which an employees’ expression could conflict with the district’s interests.”
Sam Johnson, assistant superintendent, explained the categories in more detail.
“Three-hundred level policies are for administrative employees; 400 level policies are for professional staff, those that require a certification such as teachers, counselors, social workers, etc., basically, anyone covered by the teacher’s contract; 500 level policies are for classified employees, those that are hourly and do not require a professional certification from Pennsylvania Department of Education, such as bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, aides, mechanics, maintenance, and some others.”
In situations in which a district employee is not engaged in the performance of assigned duties, s/he shall:
1. Refrain from comments that would interfere with the maintenance of student discipline.
2. Refrain from making public statements about the district known to be false or made without regard for truth or accuracy.
3. Refrain from making threats against co-workers, supervisors or district officials.
According to the board, violations of this policy may result in disciplinary action, in accordance with board policy.
The BASD labor lawyer, Robert D. Zaruta, stated, “Bradford Area School District Policies are intended to be a helpful reminder to District employees that their First Amendment protections are not without limitation. The sole purpose of these policies is to educate District employees on some of the well-established limitations on their speech in the hope that it may prevent precarious situations for employees in the future.”
In other news, bus routes for the 2022-23 academic year were approved, as well as a price increase for the plowing of snow for school bus turnarounds; the price will increase from $27.50 to $32.50 per turnaround.
Pude outlined multiple memoranda of understanding (MOU) that were approved during the Monday night meeting. MOUs were approved between the school district and the YMCA, Penn College, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, as well as between the Bradford Area Education Association and the school district to create assistant coaching positions for junior varsity basketball, varsity girls and varsity boys basketball teams.
Concerning staff changes, Janet Graffius, a full-time general aide at George G. Blaisdell Elementary has submitted her resignation for the purpose of retirement after 18 years with the district, which was approved.
During the meeting, the hiring of Taylor Sutryk, Kendra Pantuso, Karie Hirschey, Stacie Gorse, Kevin May and Miranda DiStasio were approved by the board.
Another item on the agenda, the pilot amendment with the McKean County Housing Authority, which supports the community and taxpayers, according to board member Shane Oschman was tabled for a special meeting to be held at a later date — once all revisions can be reviewed by board members.
Despite concerns raised earlier this month by Bradford residents concerning the Freedom of Speech policies, no person in attendance chose to speak further on the matter when visitors were invited to speak at the end of the meeting.
Pude introduced a program entitled Rachel’s Challenge — Rachel was the first student to be killed in the Columbine School Shooting — to formulate a club specifically to spread kindness. There will be a school-wide assembly for students of Fretz and the high school on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, to discuss Rachel’s Challenge. There will also be a parent/community presentation at Fretz on the evening of Nov. 30.
“The program has been successful across the country and will be very complimentary to the Leader in Me,” said Pude.
Student Council representative Sage Bruno addressed the board to relay the “overwhelming success” of all the local schools who took part in the recent Honor Flight Program with area veterans. Also, in October, the student body hosted a Veterans Day celebration in the high school auditorium, the Fall Showcase and the Youth Summit Bocce Team. In closing, Bruno relayed students are busy preparing for their winter sports seasons.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.