The Bradford Sanitary Authority at Tuesday’s meeting heard that issues with a pollutant discharge permit for the treatment plant, ongoing since 2012, are inching toward resolution.
Steve Disney, executive director of the Sanitary Authority, explained the detailed background behind the issues with the NPDES permit regarding pollutant discharge.
In 2012, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the authority a new five-year permit, which became the basis for Phase 2 of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade design.
In December 2015, the upgrade was substantially completed. In 2017, the DEP issued a new five-year permit with drastically reduced limits, which the Authority challenged while they were still in draft form. However, they weren’t granted a remedy.
Following that, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation commented to the DEP regarding incorrect stream flow modeling. DEP found that the New York agency was correct. In 2018, the DEP issued a new five-year draft permit with interim limits for a Phase 3 plant upgrade, with no change to the reduced limits.
The local limits reevaluation is for the 2018 NPDES permit and was delayed pending completion of plant upgrades. That permit expires May 31, and the reevaluation will need to be performed again in 2024 based on a new NPDES.
The authority is projected to be in violation of several of the final reduced limits, and the options are to derate the plant’s capacity or build more capacity or facilities. Disney said the DEP is “open to BSA weaving the permit renewal application along with a permit amendment application for a possible path to adjusting the limits based on the (treatment plant’s) demonstrated ability.”
The DEP received the application, Gannett Fleming completed the local limits evaluation and it was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency. Comments were provided by the EPA on March 15, Disney explained.
The EPA accepted the Sanitary Authority’s local limits evaluation on April 12, and the authority adopted the modification April 18.
“Proposed limits which are less stringent than currently approved require the EPA to issue public notice of not less than 30-days for comment,” Disney said. “The contributing municipalities have up to four months to adopt the revised limits. To date, we have received adopted revised limits approvals from Bradford Township.”
No other municipality had responded as of Tuesday.
Also at the meeting, a bid opening was held on Monday at the Authority offices for the purchase of white ash trees on 81 acres, which is approximately 165,000 board feet of wood with at least 108,000 board feet being white ash.
Three bids were received, and Klondike Timber of Bradford was the highest bidder in the amount of $86,561. The Authority approved acceptance of the bid upon recommendation of its forester, Ken Kane of Generations Forestry.
In his report to the authority, Disney said a monthly vibration analysis at headworks 2 has received a small increase in the severity score and scale on pump 2. “It’s not to the point of a rebuild, but it is getting worse,” he said. “The pump manufacturer has indicated it is OK to continue to run this pump until conditions change in which the meter shows an unsatisfactory report. So far we have rebuilt headworks 2 pump 1 (2020) and pump 3 (2021).”
He said some water infiltration has been found through the concrete roof at the digester. “A flexible concrete sealant sample has arrived, it is being applied this week to see if it will seal the affected area.”
Disney also updated the systems assessment. So far this year, a total of 8.894 lineal feet of sanitary sewer have been completed, including 14 manholes. A total of 7,740 lineal feet of the stormwater system have been completed, including 69 catch basins and 24 manholes.