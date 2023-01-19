The Bradford Sanitary Authority was shut out of funding from the $7.8 million in McKean County American Rescue Plan Act funds available, it was announced at Tuesday’s meeting.
Executive Director Steve Disney told the authority, “The county responded to the BSA in the following manner — ‘McKean County had $7,878,969 in ARPA funding available. Some of that money was utilized for broadband, emergency services, businesses, nonprofits and municipalities. Because authorities are a branch of municipal government, authorities were asked to submit potential projects for consideration using the funds set aside for municipalities. When the funding requests far exceeded what was available, the commissioners decided to allocate funds to each municipality rather than to any authority, with the thought that authorities could then request funds from those municipalities that they serve.”
Also at the meeting, the authority held its election of officers and committee members for the year. Robert Douglas will remain as chairman. Other officer appointments are as follows: Bob Esch, vice chairman; Norm Strotman, treasurer; Ernie Clark, secretary; Tim Roff, assistant secretary; and Brad Mangel, assistant treasurer. The law office of Robert L. Saunders was appointed solicitor, Gannett Fleming as engineer, and Clark as pre-treatment coordinator.
The budget and finance committee will be made up of Douglas and Strotman, the safety and personnel committee will be Esch and Mangel, and stormwater management committee will be Douglas, Esch and Clark.
Under old business, Disney explained the NPDES Permit application for 2018 has been submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency, and accepted. Submission to the EPA of the local limits evaluation is planned for late this week or early next week.
This evaluation was delayed pending completion of the plant upgrades, and will need to be performed again in 2024 based on the new NPDES permit.
In his report, Disney said a two-day activated sludge workshop will be held at the wastewater treatment plant. The authority is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and RCAP Solutions of PA for the planning and scheduling for the course. It will be held Feb. 28 and March 1.
Pennsylvania has enacted a limit on two of the most prevalent PFAS chemicals in drinking water, marking the first time that the state has set its own limits instead of simply adopting the federal standard, Disney said.
He gave an update on the cured-in-place pipe lining project.
“Based on recent main line assessments in both sanitary and storm systems performed by BSA field crews, Insight Pipe Contracting from Harmony, Pa., was hired and has completed their initial rehabilitation projects,” Disney said.
“Work performed included lining 80 lineal feet of 15” storm main, and 1,092 lineal feet of 8” sanitary main, plus heavy flushing/cleaning, and reinstatement of service laterals,” he continued. “Additional work was performed over the past week to remove break-in-taps protruding into the main lines. Insight Pipe ended up removing 35 of them in the sanitary mains and six in the storm mains.