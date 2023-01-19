The Bradford Sanitary Authority was shut out of funding from the $7.8 million in McKean County American Rescue Plan Act funds available, it was announced at Tuesday’s meeting.

Executive Director Steve Disney told the authority, “The county responded to the BSA in the following manner — ‘McKean County had $7,878,969 in ARPA funding available. Some of that money was utilized for broadband, emergency services, businesses, nonprofits and municipalities. Because authorities are a branch of municipal government, authorities were asked to submit potential projects for consideration using the funds set aside for municipalities. When the funding requests far exceeded what was available, the commissioners decided to allocate funds to each municipality rather than to any authority, with the thought that authorities could then request funds from those municipalities that they serve.”

