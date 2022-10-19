Budget preparation is underway for 2023 for both the sanitary and stormwater operations within the Bradford Sanitary Authority.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Executive Director Steve Disney gave an update on the state of operations. He explained sanitary sewer delinquencies increased slightly during September. “Much of the increase was due to residential delinquencies increasing. Stormwater delinquencies dropped slightly,” he said.
In field operations, the sanitary sewer assessment in subsystem 4 is complete, and the stormwater assessment in subsystem 11 has been completed as well. “Field crews are now working on repairs in that subsystem discovered in the assessment,” Disney said. “Both crews have joined forces and are working, performing cleaning and assessments in Storm subsystems 9 (Congress Street areas) and 18 (Hilton Street areas).”
Regarding the treatment plant, Disney reported that an IPP luncheon was held at the authority’s training facility for participants in the industrial pretreatment program. Eric Buzza from Gannett Fleming conducted an overview of the program and Donnie Hayden provided a tour of the facility for the participants.
The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled for a walkthrough of the BSA facility beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Disney reported that the authority submitted its lab accreditation report to the state Department of Environmental Protection, correcting deficiencies outlined and implementing the DEP
s recommendations. DEP issued an acceptance of the report.
Disney also updated the status of the NPDES permit, a process which has been ongoing since 2012. Currently, BSA has collected all of the required sampling, which has been submitted to Gannett Fleming for them to perform the local limits re-evaluation.
In regard to training and education, Disney explained that employees Glenn Roeder, Justin Grice, and Matt Mongillo are registered to take the Wastewater Collections Exam to be held in Indiana, Pa. on Nov. 2nd. Matt Dennis will also be taking the Activated Sludge Exam on this date at the same location.
A PMAA Region 7 Fall Meeting is planned for Thursday, Oct. 27th at the Clarion River Lodge in Cooksburg. A lunchtime meeting will include a presentation by Liz Lackey, PE from Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. The presentation will be “How to Develop a Simplified Risk Based Capital Improvement Plan.”
Disney also explained that in the Phase 3 project at the treatment plant, the heating unit has been installed and is operational. The new heater has a higher heating capacity, and colder temperatures will be required to fully test the new unit’s proper functionality.