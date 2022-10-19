Budget preparation is underway for 2023 for both the sanitary and stormwater operations within the Bradford Sanitary Authority.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Executive Director Steve Disney gave an update on the state of operations. He explained sanitary sewer delinquencies increased slightly during September. “Much of the increase was due to residential delinquencies increasing. Stormwater delinquencies dropped slightly,” he said.

