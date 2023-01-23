Logo for Musical

If you have found yourself searching for a laugh-filled evening without the children — yes? Well then, grab a babysitter and make plans to pick up tickets for the upcoming Great American Trailer Park Musical, sponsored by the United Way of the Bradford Area.

The pre-show for this fun, interactive play with music will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 with heavy hor d’oeuvres, redneck themed games and a 50/50 raffle. A cash bar will also be available for patrons. Featuring local cast members this event will be the first to take place on the stage at the Main Street Movie House.

