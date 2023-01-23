If you have found yourself searching for a laugh-filled evening without the children — yes? Well then, grab a babysitter and make plans to pick up tickets for the upcoming Great American Trailer Park Musical, sponsored by the United Way of the Bradford Area.
The pre-show for this fun, interactive play with music will begin at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 with heavy hor d’oeuvres, redneck themed games and a 50/50 raffle. A cash bar will also be available for patrons. Featuring local cast members this event will be the first to take place on the stage at the Main Street Movie House.
Please note, this show includes adult language and themes and may be inappropriate for younger audiences.
The show for The Great American Trailer Park Musical will begin at 7 p.m., after folks have had a chance to interact with all the characters by enjoying food, fellowship and games during the pre-show. The show is being presented with special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service Inc., a company which has performed this play several times. All proceeds from the show will benefit Bradford’s United Way.
“The spirit of the show, ‘Armadillo Acres,’ is a come-as-you-are kind of trailer park, where personalities and predilections might be noisy, but hearts are soft and true,” and “More than a decade after its New York premiere, ‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical,’ continues to connect with audiences and sold-out crowds. Beyond the broad comedy and Jerry Springer-worthy confrontations, the show is about rising above our impulses, our mistakes and our surroundings to make a future we can believe in despite the past,” according to the play’s website at trailerparkmusical.com.
The all-American musical, by David Nehls and Betsy Kelso, “Trailer Park” has connected with audiences in 48 states, four countries on three different continents in two languages. The comedic musical takes a look at Agoraphobia, adultery, hysterical pregnancy, electric chairs, flan, roadkill, toll collecting, spray cheese, guns, disco and so much more.
Tickets are going fast, pick-up tickets as soon as possible to guarantee a seat, before they sell out completely.