Feeling flaky? Penn State University’s “Weather World” has a contest underway for amateur snowfall prognosticators.
This year, Bradford is one of the nine cities for which guesses can be made.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Describing the contest, host Marisa Ferger explained the Snowflake Contest has been held for three decades.
“We have nine cities that you can forecast for. We want to know when you think the first one inch snowfall will occur in these cities.”
Bradford, Erie, Williamsport, Scranton, State College, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Allentown and Pittsburgh are the cities.
Host Rob Lydick talked about last year’s mild winter while explaining some details that participants could use to make their predictions.
“It wasn’t a very active snow season,” he said. Bradford’s first one-inch snowfall was on Nov. 14 last year — the first date for all of the nine cities. Four cities — Williamsport, Pittsburgh, Allentown and Philadelphia — didn’t have an inch of snow until after the New Year.
“Keep some of these stats in mind as you make your forecasts,” he said.
More data, contest rules and the entry forms are online at Weatherworld.psu.edu
“You can enter for one city or for all nine,” Ferger explained. Guesses must be made by Oct. 31, and only one guess per city per person is permitted.
Winners get a prize pack with items included a pewter snowflake ornament, some items from PCN and from Weather World.
“It was a tough winter season for snow lovers” last year, Lydick said, adding he hopes the snow starts earlier in some of the contest cities.
Referring to the contest, he said, “It’s a pretty stiff competition. We usually have a couple hundred folks participating.”
