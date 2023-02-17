Bradford’s Church of the Ascension will be offering its traditional Pancake Supper on Shrove Tuesday, February 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The meal will be served in the church parish hall at 26 Chautauqua Place and will feature all-you-can-eat homemade pancakes, sausage and beverages.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted toward the church’s youth summer camp scholarship fund. Take-out meals will be available on a limited basis.
According to Rev. Stacey Fussell of The Ascension, in many Christian traditions, Shrove Tuesday is the designation given to the day before the season of Lent which begins on Ash Wednesday.
The day is also known as Mardi Gras — French for “Fat Tuesday” — a term referring to the practice of the last night of eating richer, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season began.
Pancakes are associated with the day in many countries because they are a way to use up ingredients such as eggs, milk, sugar and lard which are not needed by those observing the liturgical fasting which emphasized eating more plain food and refraining from food that would give pleasure.
In Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland the day is actually known as “Pancake Day” for the common custom of eating pancakes as a meal.