November is full of events and exciting things to do at the Bradford Public Library, 67 W. Washington St., for all ages.
Rebecca Feightner, executive director, said, “November is so much more than Thanksgiving – although it is my favorite holiday,” as she detailed the schedule.
The next digital literacy workshop, Internet Basics is slated for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. All are invited to develop their tech skills in a learner-friendly environment. Visit the website for more information. Registration is required, as workshops are limited to 12 people.
Professional storyteller Perry Ground will present, Haudenosaunee Influence on American Democracy at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Community Room. This informative talk will show how the founding documents and principles of the United States government were influenced by ideas found among the Haudenosaunee. Participants will learn about the Peacemaker, the story of how the Five Nations joined together, and how the Great Law of Peace guides their traditional form of government. Discussion about the Founding Fathers, American relationships with the Haudenosaunee, how Native ideas influenced the Constitution, and symbols that highlight this influence will be included.
Children’s Book Week runs from Nov. 7 – 13. “We have just placed a plethora of newly purchased books in the children’s library to refresh their collection. We are so thankful for our families and kiddos that come here to see us and spend time with each other,” said Feightner.
During that week, the library reminds residents to go out and vote on Nov. 8, Election Day.
And, Feitner said, “we’re thankful for all military service and sacrifice,” remembering Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Digital Photography 101, is happening at 1 p.m. Nov. 12. As families will be gathering for the upcoming holiday season, it is naturally time for photos. Take these shots up a notch by acquiring some new photography skills. Professional photographer Keith Adkins of Adkins Photography will take the guesswork out of f-stops, shutter speeds, and exposure.
Copy Cat is an in-person crafting program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 where attendees will create an embroidered Christmas tree on a canvas. Participation for this free program is limited to 12 individuals, and registration is required.
A program, 45 & Up: Preparing for Retirement, led by Jerod Rosendahl, CFP, ChFC, CRC, LPL Financial Advisor, and Vice President of Northwest Investment Services will cover ways to grow and protect financial wealth. Join the conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The time to plan for the future is now! Do not leave financial security up to chance.
Upcycle This! is a prerecorded virtual program offered on the library’s YouTube channel. Participants can join Thursday, Nov. 3 and 17 to see how to repurpose thrifted items during this fun, crafting program.
The next Open Book Club meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov.19. Club members, led by Ann Gannon, will discuss “Horse” by Geraldine Brooksduring November’s meeting. All are welcome to attend this event.
And just like that it’s time for Thanksgiving week.
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday the library will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24. Normal hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 25.
“We wish everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends,” said Feightner. “When Thanksgiving is over, and Black Friday is done, don’t forget us on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29). Remember, when you give to us, you give to your neighbors! Happy November Everyone!”