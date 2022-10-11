Tax collection methods open to Pennsylvania cities like Bradford just aren’t cutting it, and it’s past time for changes to be made, according to a report released last week by the Pennsylvania Economy League.
“It’s Not 1965 Anymore: State Tax Laws Fail To Meet Municipal Revenue Needs,” is the league’s report, which highlights Bradford and seven other cities with similar problems.
Bradford City Administrator Chris Lucco explained.
“As a core community, we’re responsible for maintenance of the roads, for the safety and security of the hospital, group homes, churches” and such. The city is also responsible for maintaining the streets and security for parades and festivals “that all the area enjoys,” Lucco explained. “The city of Bradford is responsible for the cost of those things.”
The city’s population is poor, and numbers of residents are dwindling. Tax revenues are simply not what they used to be.
“We can’t continue to try to support the city of Bradford on real estate taxes,” Lucco said. He mentioned payroll tax, which Pittsburgh has enacted, as a “new and fairer taxation than what we are allowed to use.
“I think the legislature needs to take a closer look at allowing that,” he continued. “If you institute a tax that supports the community and take some of the burden off the property owners, and take off the business and mercantile tax and make it more lucrative to own and operate businesses in the city, we could potentially become a more competitive area.”
When asked if there would be room within the city’s borders to accommodate a large project, like Walmart, Lucco responded that Walmart had dug out a section of mountain in Foster Brook to build there.
“We have plenty of areas with blighted properties and vacant lots with a fraction of the excavation that it took to build Walmart,” he said. “It could be done.”
The city at one time had a population of more than 19,000; now it is at 7,800. The space is here, it just needs to be made attractive to prospective developers.
As for taxes, Lucco explained the state has to allow cities to explore options other than simply real estate texas.
“A non-resident earned income tax in the City of Bradford would generate more revenue than our property tax and could ultimately lead to a property tax reduction,” he estimated.
The League’s report made it clear that Bradford is not alone. Other cities in the study included Altoona, Hermitage, Lancaster, Lock Haven, Pittsburgh, Indiana Borough and Upper Chichester Township.
“It’s a very, very, very common struggle,” Lucco said. This is one of many studies out there on core community problems.
Bradford’s involvement in this one came about through the Pennsylvania Economy League itself. The league had served as a consultant with Bradford on a prior project and were already familiar with the city’s financial situation.
Regarding Bradford’s finances, Lucco said things are okay for the time being, and will be for the next few years.
“We’re definitely going to have to look at some different ways to generate revenue,” he said. “We are exploring the benefits of a home rule charter. It’s a cumbersome process and takes approximately two years to complete. It gives a little bit more flexibility.”
There are two points that Lucco hopes Bradford’s taxpayers understand — “we are not looking to make it more expensive to live here” is the first, and the second is “We’re looking to make it more attractive to property and business owners.”