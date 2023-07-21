SMETHPORT — Walter “Ghost” Dennis was sent to state prison Thursday in McKean County Court for numerous crimes involving drugs.
Dennis, 46, of Bradford, was sentenced to 8 to 16 years in state prison following his conviction, said District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
He was convicted following a two-day jury trial in June. During the trial, detectives with the county drug task force testified that, on March 27 and 28, 2022, Dennis was intending to deliver drugs to someone, and the detectives placed him under surveillance.
The detectives, along with City of Bradford and Bradford Township police officers, maintained surveillance. When Dennis was taken into custody, he had crack cocaine and empty glassine bags commonly used to package narcotics. When he went to McKean County Jail, he was found to have similar bags that were identified to contain a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol – both controlled substances.
He was convicted of having contraband, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession with intent to deliver, tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
At sentencing, Shaffer argued that Dennis had committed several distinct crimes during that incident, starting with having drugs to sell to someone else, then taking fentanyl into the jail and then trying to tamper with evidence by shoving it into the shower drain at the jail, and his sentence should reflect that.
Dennis pleaded guilty in two other cases to charges including possession with intent to deliver, which Shaffer explained was originally investigated as a robbery. Police later determined it was an intended drug delivery. He also pleaded guilty to theft of services for failing to pay a cab driver.
He was on probation during those crimes, and it was revoked at the time of sentencing.
Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Detective Kolin Strawcutter with the McKean County Drug Task Force investigated the case.
In addition to incarceration of 8 to 16 years, he was required to pay lab fees and restitution; drug and alcohol evaluation; one year of consecutive probation; and additional terms. The judge found him to not be eligible for early reentry programs such as boot camp.
If you suspect illegal drug activity, report it to the McKean County Drug Task Force at MCDTFtip@gmail.com.