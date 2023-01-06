A Bradford man was sent to McKean County Jail following an arraignment Thursday on allegations involving child pornography.
Aaron Davis, 29, of 57 S. Center St., is charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility, all third-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 7, 2022, a school resource officer received a report that an adult male who was on the Megan’s Law registry — Davis — was contacting juvenile females that attend middle school.
The officer interviewed one of the females and learned that Davis had been sending the 12-year-old girl nude pictures of himself. Davis was taken into custody at his residence and charged for the offenses, police said.
On Jan. 12, 2022, police served a search warrant on Davis’s residence, taking his cell phone into police custody. On Nov. 15, 2022, police searched his phone, finding several photos of females that could be under the age of 18, the complaint stated.
Police identified one of the juveniles and spoke to her. She confirmed it was her in the photos. When reviewing evidence for trial, the officer noticed similarities in one of the nude photos as compared to the clothed photos and was able to identify the female, who confirmed it was her in the photos. She was 13 years old, the complaint stated.
Davis was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 11 before Cercone.
He is scheduled for trial later this month on similar charges.