A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly fleeing from police who tried to pick him up on an outstanding warrant.
Kenneth R.F. Bell, 27, of 92 Summer St., is charged with flight to avoid apprehension or punishment, a third-degree felony; and driving with a suspended license — DUI related.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 29, a Bradford City Police officer was on patrol when he saw a U-Haul near Bank Street with Bell’s girlfriend as a passenger. Knowing a warrant for Bell’s arrest had been issued, the officer circled the block, and pulled his cruiser up to the front of the U-Haul, where Bell was in the driver’s seat. Bell “attempted to back up the vehicle but it was in park,” the complaint said. The officer got out of his car, yelled “Stop” and struck the driver’s window, but the vehicle drove down North Center Street toward West Washington Street, the complaint stated.
The officer radioed it in, and followed the U-Haul, which he found in a convenience store parking lot with the door open and Bell had fled on foot. The officer began to check the area for him, but was unable to locate him.
The U-Haul was tracked back to Bell, whose driver’s record showed his license was suspended from a prior DUI. Police also found a Facebook post by Bell, posting as “Rick T King,” admitted to his involvement, and said police weren’t getting him until he was ready, the complaint stated.
The warrant, police said, was for a felony drug charge.
Bell was arrested and arraigned Monday before District Judge David Engman, acting on behalf of District Judge Dom Cercone. Bell was remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, and was scheduled to appear in Central Court on Sept. 7.