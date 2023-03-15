A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly possessing a utility vehicle and rifle that had been stolen from a residence in Limestone, N.Y.

Nicholas Paul White, 23, of Main Street, is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited, second-degree felonies; receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension, third-degree felonies; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor.

