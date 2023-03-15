A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly possessing a utility vehicle and rifle that had been stolen from a residence in Limestone, N.Y.
Nicholas Paul White, 23, of Main Street, is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited, second-degree felonies; receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension, third-degree felonies; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at 5:37 p.m. Feb. 20, police were dispatched to the Crosby on Jackson Avenue for a report by the victims that as they were driving by, they saw their stolen side-by-side Polaris Ranger at the gas pumps at the Crosby. There were two men in it when the victims first saw it, but one ran off as soon as the victims confronted them.
White seemed cooperative with them, but ran off before police arrived, the complaint stated. The victims had taken a photo of him before he fled, and officers were able to identify him as White. Located in the seat of the side-by-side was a Ruger 10/22 rifle that the victim identified as his, explaining it had been stolen the same night as the side-by-side, the complaint stated.
Police confirmed there was a warrant out for White’s arrest in another matter. He was taken into custody and told the officer that he had received the side-by-side a few days earlier from another person, and that “he had a hunch that the UTV was stolen,” the complaint stated.
Police obtained an estimate for repairs to the side-by-side while it had been stolen, which showed $11,202.31 in damages, the complaint stated.
White was arraigned Monday before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for March 23.