A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly firing a 12-gauge shotgun at people just after noon on Thursday, causing one person to be hit by a ricochet.
Chaz A.F. Gray, 21, of 2 Hill St., is charged with two counts each of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; disorderly conduct, third-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 12:28 p.m. Thursday, Bradford City Police were called to Hill Street for “shots fired.”
When police arrived, they immediately found Gray and secured the scene before meeting with people in the area to find out what happened. During that time, police located multiple firearms. Witnesses said Gray had fired a 12-gauge shotgun three times in a row in the direction of people, striking “just a feet away.” One of the victims was struck by a ricochet, police said.
Police found three spent shells in Gray’s driveway, where witnesses said he was standing when he started shooting, the complaint stated.
Gray was arraigned Thursday evening by on-call District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on July 13.