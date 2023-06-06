A Bradford man was arraigned in two separate cases on Sunday for alleged theft and harassment in the City of Bradford.
Ryan Neilly, 38, of 80 Boylston St., Apt. 5, is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct, both third-degree misdemeanors, in one case, and in the second, with theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanors, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaints, at 10:52 a.m. Saturday, Bradford City Police were dispatched to Boylston Street where Neilly was harassing people. Police said Neilly was communicating in a lewd manner with three juveniles. They told Neilly to leave them alone, but he continued to follow them and talk to them, and stated that he wanted to fight the one juvenile female. He also told a 14-year-old female that he wanted hugs and kisses from her, and refused to leave her alone.
At 6:52 p.m., Saturday, he took two golf bags, each containing several golf clubs and a rangefinder, from the bed of a pickup truck parked in the lot next to the Bradford City Police station at 18 Kennedy St., and took the items to his residence. Surveillance cameras recorded the incident, the complaint stated.
Neilly was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail on a total of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.