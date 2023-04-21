A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly assaulting a female for pouring out his alcohol.
Christopher Vasquez, 34, of Belleview Avenue, is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, Bradford City Police were dispatched to a residence on Belleview Avenue for a report of a physical domestic. The alleged victim told police that Vasquez had been intoxicated and had been drinking for several days in a row. She said he was supposed to fix her car on Wednesday so she could take him to Central Court on Thursday in Smethport. Instead of fixing the car, he continued drinking. Before she went to bed, while Vasquez was in another room, she dumped out the remaining alcohol. When he returned to the room, he became irate, threw her onto the bed and choked her, the complaint stated.
He told the victim if she told anyone what happened, he would kill her and her family, the complaint stated.
Vasquez was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear April 27 in Central Court.