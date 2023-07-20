A Bradford man was sent to McKean County Jail Wednesday on allegations that he stole a car in Bradford.
Ian Paterniti, 20, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both second-degree felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, in June, a woman contacted police to report her motor vehicle was missing. She said Paterniti had come to her house and wanted a ride, but she refused and told him to leave. The next day, her vehicle was missing. She told police no one else was authorized to drive the vehicle.
Paterniti was located in Rochester, N.Y., by the victim, but refused to relinquish the vehicle, police said.
He was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in Central Court on July 27.