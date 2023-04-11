SMETHPORT — A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail following an arraignment early Monday on allegations including strangulation.
Zachary Robinson, 33, of 43 Congress St., front apartment, is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday, the alleged victim met with Bradford City Police, and said that on Friday, Robinson threw her up against a wall, placing an arm on her chest while taking his other hand and placing it around her neck, making it hard for her to breathe. He told the victim she was disgusting and “he would murder her and he wanted her to die,” the complaint stated.
After the initial assault, he again threw her against the wall and struck her in the left eye. She told police she had sought medical treatment after the assault, the complaint stated.
Robinson was arraigned early Monday before on-call District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.