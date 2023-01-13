A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail, charged with starting a fire in his residence at the High Rise early Thursday morning.
Raymond Allen, 2 Bushnell St., room 425, is charged with arson of an inhabited building and causing or risking a catastrophe, first-degree felonies; criminal mischief-damaging property and recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:09 a.m. Thursday, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to room 425 at the High Rise for one of the residents intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside the apartment. While en route, emergency responders were told the maintenance man had put out the blaze, which was reported to be “large flames shooting out uncontrollably” before he got it under control, the complaint stated.
However, Allen had then locked the maintenance man outside of the room. When police arrived, the maintenance man said Allen had lit the gas line inside the residence, but was refusing to open the apartment door. Police used bolt cutters to cut the security chain on the door and entered the apartment, observing burn marks all over the walls, the trim marks of the ceiling, plastic outlet covers, the electric motor of the refrigerator, wooden cabinets and all around the gas line behind the kitchen stove, the complaint stated.
When speaking to police, Allen told them the fire was just an accident, “he was making smoke marks on the walls of the public building,” the complaint alleged.
Police noted that they observed large burn marks on the kitchen wall behind the stove near the gas line, along with all the wooden cabinets that appeared to be burnt around the hinges. The electric refrigerator motor was burnt and melted, along with the burn marks on the outlet cover, sheetrock walls and ceiling. Police and firemen determined the fires were caused intentionally and took Allen into custody.
He was arraigned early Thursday before District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Jan. 19.