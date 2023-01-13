A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail, charged with starting a fire in his residence at the High Rise early Thursday morning.

Raymond Allen, 2 Bushnell St., room 425, is charged with arson of an inhabited building and causing or risking a catastrophe, first-degree felonies; criminal mischief-damaging property and recklessly endangering another person, second-degree misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor.

