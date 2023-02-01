SMETHPORT — After a preliminary arraignment on Tuesday, Dante Lockett is free on $1,000 unsecured bail
Lockett was charged with false report-falsely incriminating another, a second-degree misdemeanor, and communications with 9-1-1, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Lockett, 25, of Bradford, called 9-1-1 from his residence to report he had been involuntarily raped on Aug. 2 by a female aggressor.
Police responded to the call and took Lockett’s statement. He stated that the female and her teenage son, as well as one of the female’s male friends, were in the room when the female stated what she wanted and proceeded to force Lockett to have sex with her.
The criminal complaint stated that officers had Lockett write a statement of the events with a witness present. The officer advised Lockett that if an investigation into the allegation were to be conducted and the report found to be false, he would be charged with making a false sworn report to law enforcement.
Lockett then advised the officer that he had called 9-1-1 and made a false report of rape and that he was lying to the officer when making such accusations at the time of writing his statement, the complaint read.
Lockett is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9.