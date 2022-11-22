A Bradford man has been charged after an alleged September domestic dispute led to injuries for a female.
Nathan Harpster, 38, of 11 Marion Ave., is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:03 a.m. Sept. 17, at an apartment on Main Street, Harpster grabbed a woman’s face and forced her to the floor, breaking her glasses. He then began strangling her on the couch, the complaint stated. He allegedly punched her and threw items around inside the residence as well.
Harpster was arraigned Monday before District Judge Dom Cercone and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Central Court on Dec. 1.