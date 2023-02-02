A Bradford man was arraigned earlier this week on allegations that he assaulted a corrections officer at McKean County Jail.
Jonathan J. Kramer, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 7:22 a.m. Jan. 27, state police were dispatched to the McKean County Jail to review video from the alleged assault. The video showed two corrections officers handling an unrelated matter with another inmate when Kramer walked into the area, grabbed the back of the jacket of one of the officers and pulled him to the floor, the complaint stated.
Then Kramer attempted to push the officer onto his back. During the attempt, Kramer swung his fist, striking the guard in the left side of his face. The officer was able to regain control of Kramer after that, the complaint stated.
Kramer was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Feb. 9.