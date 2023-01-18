Little Shop of Horrors

Suddenly Seymour sought the truth about his R&B singing plant from outer space, earlier this year during Bradford Little Theatre’s Little Shop of Horrors.

 Era file photo

Directors are needed for Bradford Little Theatre’s upcoming season, the 26th season, which runs from July 2023 until June of 2024. If you’re interested in directing a show with Bradford Little Theatre then this Pitch Meeting is for you.

Individuals who have interest in presenting a show idea pitch at the meeting are asked to please print and fill out a proposal form and bring it with them to the meeting at Togi’s Playhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. or on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until Noon.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos