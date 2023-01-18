Directors are needed for Bradford Little Theatre’s upcoming season, the 26th season, which runs from July 2023 until June of 2024. If you’re interested in directing a show with Bradford Little Theatre then this Pitch Meeting is for you.
Individuals who have interest in presenting a show idea pitch at the meeting are asked to please print and fill out a proposal form and bring it with them to the meeting at Togi’s Playhouse on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. or on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until Noon.