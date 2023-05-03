The Bradford Area Public Library reminds community members that May is mental health awareness month and in order to raise awareness about mental health, numerous agencies across the nation have joined forces. Together they are educating the public and advocating for changes that can offer support to millions of people affected by mental illness.
One such agency participating in the fight to raise awareness about mental health is the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County. Tonight they will bring an important message to the Bradford Area Public Library during their 6 p.m. program, Living in a Digital World. All area parents, grandparents, educators and other caring adults are invited to join the presentation that will cover a variety of topics related to internet and social media safety.
According to several nationally recognized sources, information overload and excessive social media usage is a prevailing cause of depression among teenagers. Years ago, life was more simple with teenagers interacting solely with their nuclear family, a few friends, and their teachers at school. Today’s young adult is bombarded by thousands of messages on a daily basis in today’s fast-paced society. Consuming too much information, more than an individual needs or the brain can process, puts a strain on emotional and mental health. Information today is readily available and easily accessible; and today’s teens have the internet at their fingertips when they’re equipped with the ever-present smartphone, tablet or laptop regularly.
Teens benefit from engaged adults who can help them navigate the onslaught of data; adults who establish perimeters of usage, and can discern between irrelevant, negative messages and ones that foster learning and positivity. Tonight’s program, Living in a Digital World, will better equip adults with tools and conversation starters to help teens develop their own abilities of discernment.
This free, in-person program is available to all and does not require registration.