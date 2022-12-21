Bradford Cares — it’s more than just a slogan or a hashtag, it’s a way of life.
And the Bradford Hospital Foundation is hoping that translates to making the holidays a little brighter for those working at Bradford Regional Medical Center on Christmas Eve, Christmas day and hopefully, if enough money is raised, on New Year’s, too.
A GoFundMe has been established called “Bradford Cares about our BRMC Healthcare Workers.” The goal is to raise $1,000, explained Carolyn Newhouse, who established the fundraising event on Monday for the Bradford Hospital Foundation.
“So many in our community have experienced, firsthand or through the care of a loved one, the impact of our BRMC nurses, caregivers and hospital workers,” she wrote. “In the face of all the current challenges, these are the people who continue to show up to work every day to provide critical care for our loved ones.
“They are the ones who sacrifice being with their own families on the holidays to care for our families,” she continued. “Let’s come together again this year to show support for this group of special people by providing meals for them on upcoming holidays as a way to say thank you.”
Newhouse asked that anyone looking for a way to thank the healthcare workers, consider donating to the “Bradford Cares” fund “as a way to express the community’s appreciation.”
She noted that all food will be provided through local restaurants, so “we are also supporting our local businesses. All money donated will be used and only go towards having meals delivered and distributed to the BRMC (by the BRMC Nursing Supervisors). Restaurants will bill the Bradford Hospital Foundation who will utilize funds raised to pay the bill. A local committee has been formed to guide and support this effort.”
Newhouse explained meals will be delivered to both the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. shifts.