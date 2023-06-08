Seniors in the Class of 2023 of the Bradford Area High School were awarded many scholarships and awards. Many were published in Tuesday’s paper. The remainder are below.
National Honor Society: Tristin Baxter, Sayge Bruno, Olivia Coles, Colin Conneely, Madalene Cowburn, Alisiya Dansberger, Kelsey Deming, Amber Eschrich, Tylin Hillyard, Lucas Johnson, Audrey Kemick, Rhys Kennedy, Madeline Kloss, Anna Nannen, Kailee Peterson, Kylee Phillips, Meadow Pulver, Lacey Rodgers, Abbigail Schleicher, Maxwell Shaw, Emily Shields, Emma Swanson, Emma Tyger, Alexis Ward, Mallory Whitlow;
National Tech Honor Society: Tristin Baxter, Cade Bucher, Sayge Bruno, Olivia Coles, Maddi Cowburn, Kelsey Deming, Madison Dougherty, Bailee Fitzsimmons, Elexis Gahn, Hailey Kohler, Adrianna Lonzi, Angelina Lonzi, Katelyn Miller, Lucas Moore, Carli Persichini, Kylee Phillips, Meadow Pulver, Cambria Race, Lydia Sarnoski, Abbigail Schleicher, Emily Shields, Gregory Tyler, Joshua Wood, Christopher Zampogna.
All seniors enrolled full-time in the career and technical courses complete an end-of-year assessment from the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI), which includes both a written and performance component. NOCTI’s Job Ready tests are designed to measure an individual’s knowledge of basic processes, including the identification and use of terminology and tools. Job Ready tests can be used for both secondary and postsecondary education as well as business and industry applications. The performance levels for career and technical education program testing are Basic, Competent, and Advanced. Those students who achieve the Competent level will achieve a Competency Certificate. Those students who achieve the Advanced level will achieve a Pennsylvania Skills Certificate.
The following have completed assessments and received certificates: Breanna Holsinger, Andrew Krainz, Brett Kubeja, Dale Tim, Maddox Ingram, Jesse Pire, Andrew Renwick, Parker Shipman, Kevin Stewart, Jesse Taylor, Holly Tsepelis, Shawn Farr, Adrianna Lonzi, Carli Persichini, Evan Henry, Christian Jackson, Jacob Lucco, Connor Wickett, Joshua Wood, Christopher Zampogna, Zane Fink, Tristin Baxter, Kathreen Colon, Kelsey Deming, Madison Dougherty, Elexis Gahn, Hailey Kohler, Meadow Pulver, Cambria Race, Alexis Reynolds, Emily Shields, Troy Adkins, Travis Barger, Colin Conneely, Garrett Erickson, Isaiah Fitton, Alexander Gangloff, Mia Gore, Elisa Hayden, Lucas Johnson, Angelina Lonzi, Anna Nannen, Kylee Phillips, Maxwell Shaw, Samuel Brookens, Brendon Confer, Derek Correa, Kyly Eckstrom, Kayden Gallik, Katelyn Miller.