The Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc. has again received a five-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Lisa Johnson, CEO, made the announcement Thursday. The Ecumenical Home has maintained the five-star rating since 2017.
A search on the quality rating page for CMS showed the Ecumenical Home was the only five-star rated home in McKean County.
“CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily and to help identify areas about which you may want to ask questions,” Johnson said. “The Nursing Home Care Compare web site, at https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/, features a quality rating system that gives each nursing home a rating of between 1 and 5 stars.
“Nursing homes with 5 stars are considered to have much above average quality and nursing homes with 1 star are considered to have quality much below average. There is one Overall 5-star rating for each nursing home, and separate ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures,” said Johnson.