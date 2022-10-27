BCWA Photo

New water tap at 185 Bingham Road.

 Photo provided by Bradford City Water Authority

The Bradford City Water Authority began its meeting with an observed moment of silence in honor of the late Richard W. Luther who had been a board member and was committed to its service for 40 years.

The Board of Directors stated in a proclamation that Luther “was instrumental in $63 million of capital improvements during those four decades…(He) could always be counted on for his dedication, his devotion to the Authority, his wisdom, guidance, business approach, and extreme wit and character…we wish to extend to the family our sincere condolences and appreciation for allowing us to be the benefactors of working with and knowing such a remarkable man.”

