The Bradford City Water Authority began its meeting with an observed moment of silence in honor of the late Richard W. Luther who had been a board member and was committed to its service for 40 years.
The Board of Directors stated in a proclamation that Luther “was instrumental in $63 million of capital improvements during those four decades…(He) could always be counted on for his dedication, his devotion to the Authority, his wisdom, guidance, business approach, and extreme wit and character…we wish to extend to the family our sincere condolences and appreciation for allowing us to be the benefactors of working with and knowing such a remarkable man.”
As the business part of the meeting began, updates for the Lead Abatement Project were delivered.
Mortimer’s Excavating continues to make progress along East Main Street, having completed 3,500 feet of the new 8-inch main installation. Additionally, they have begun individual service installations between East Avenue and Oxford Street. Tie-ins with the existing system are beginning at Fisher Avenue and will continue at York Street and East Avenue this week. Concrete and some final paving restoration will begin on East Main Street next week. East Main Street will receive final paving and restoration to the affected areas prior to Winter. The current paving in the trench is only temporary.
Chivers Construction continues with the replacement of lead service lines in the areas of East Corydon, State and Barbour streets. The lead numbers are still holding true, they are discovering 67% of the original lead lines identified in records research are in fact lead, with 33% found to have been replaced with copper.
The Authority was awarded a grant of $8,520,000 on July 23 for the Lead Abatement Project funded through PENNVEST utilizing Water Infrastructure Funding Transfer Act (WIFTA) funds.
Due to material supply chain issues, the Marilla Brook Crossing Project has been rescheduled for 2023. According to the Authority, there will be no effect on easements and the permit from the Department of Environmental Protection does not expire until March 31, 2024.
Another project moved to 2023 is the Harrisburg Run Bridge Water Main Relocation.
The proposed “PENNDOT Specified” guiderail posts are in conflict with BCWA water mains on each side of the bridge. Foster Township will be asked to secure and provide the Authority with right-of-ways for water mains to be relocated prior to the Authority approving the relocations. Foster Township has moved this project to 2023.
Something new and fun is in development.
Marilla Reservoir is one of the most photographed locations in the entire region. Executive Director Steve Disney said, “We are blessed with this beautiful location.”
The Water Authority would like to conduct a digital photo contest called “We Love Marilla.” Contest details are being developed and will be published soon.
As the 2023 budget preparations are underway, Disney noted Water and Sanitary Sewer delinquencies increased slightly during the month of September. Much of the increase was due to residential delinquencies increasing.