Federal stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan will be making a difference in the City of Bradford for years to come.
Bradford City’s allocation is a total of $859,334.24, paid in two installments of $429,667.12 — one in July and one in September.
“It was definitely a welcome funding source we weren’t expecting and hopefully it helps with the budget over the next 5 to 10 years,” said Chris Lucco, city administrator
“We announced last year when we were advised that we were receiving the funds and the plans for the funding was determined to be used for capital purchases instead of financing them, to ease budget pressure over the next 5-10 years,” Lucco explained.
With those funds, the city has obtained a new loader for the Department of Public Works, a police vehicle and current police vehicle loans, protective clothing for the fire department, a maintenance truck for the Office of Economic and Community Development and bought out the lease for the property maintenance vehicles.
The city was also able to fund the difference between grants received and the actual cost for two new ambulances, offset the cost of the old McCourt Label building demolition and make the final installment of the city hall record and fiscal management software.
“There’s still some funding left,” Lucco said. “Mine and city council’s goal was to use that money to offset budget strain. The final rule that came out (regarding usage) opened up the door for what it can be used for.”
Not only were the city’s choices covered under the final rule, but they also were specifically covered in other sections of proper usage as well, Lucco explained.
“Obviously we have to submit documentation of what it was used for,” he said. One of the specified uses was for lost revenue. “Although we could utilize it for lost revenue, we used it for other expenses.”
Lucco explained the ARPA funds are separate from the general fund, and are “pulled back in for expenditures like the McCourt building or purchases that were unplanned and would strain the budget.”
The purchases they’ve made are things that are meant to last, he added, like the loader for the DPW. “The loader we bought replaced a 21-year-old loader,” he said. “Those ambulances should last 10 to 11 years.”