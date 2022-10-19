Although product prices are on the rise and gas prices have skyrocketed the City of Bradford is not anticipating a budget increase in 2023.
“I don’t expect any major changes,” said City Administrator Chris Lucco. “Everything is mostly holding its own and I don’t expect any major increases. Revenues have exceeded my expectations and property taxes are trending where they should be. Looking into revenues to cover expenses, I anticipate no huge increase.”
Lucco outlined the city’s overall budget at a work session with council members Tuesday evening. However, he noted there are still unknowns discussing finalized budgets before the close of the fiscal year and he doesn’t know what the final budget will look like yet.
He indicated that he does not believe city officials will be scrambling to balance the budget this year, reminding council members that just four years prior the budget was almost $4.8 million, and based off the way numbers have been trending the closing budget for 2022 would be exceedingly less, at approximately $4.4 million.
Department heads gave highlights from 2022 and for their projected 2023 budgets at the meeting, which lasted just under two hours.
First to speak, Shane Oschman, executive director for the Bradford Office of Economic and Community Development (OECD), explained how the office had no anticipated big changes or expenses.
He explained the OECD’s budget increased salaries due to the hiring of an administration staff member, however two other employees left.
Chief Mike Ward started his report on the police department by explaining how the department has been busying training new officers, while also expressing his disappointment at the loss of three current officers; one who will retire sometime next year, a second who will be leaving to rejoin the U.S. Armed Forces and a third whose National Guard unit is soon to deploy.
“Staffing is paramount,” Ward explained of his budget request for a greater amount in salaries to pay to hire new officers.
He also requested the City pay for a replacement radio, as part of the department’s responsibility of participation in the installation of the new radio system being installed county wide.
“Now this new radio — it will not be picked up over scanners, is that correct,” inquired Councilman Tom Riel.
“The new system is a state-of-the-art highband, digital improvement, as I understand,” responded Ward. “To my understanding, the answer to your question is yes, the new system will be encrypted. We will now however be able to speak to other state agencies over the radio, which we have never had the capability of with the current system.”
The only other largely increased budget items on Ward’s report concerned fuel prices, due to the rise in gasoline prices.
The city electrician, Dan Tyger told the council his major concern was the cost to replace and repair issues with the light poles. Lucco also interjected that Tyger’s maintenance truck was getting very unreliable and will need to be replaced soon, to which Tyger responded, “that can wait ‘til next year though.”
Following the theme of the meeting, under Health Department spending, Health Director Mike Cleveland said “there were no significant changes.”
The only significant expenses experienced this year were the emergency demolitions of the McCourt Label building and a home on Corydon Street.
Chip Comilla, director of public works and parks, spoke about the rising fuel costs, especially because of the need for diesel. Another increase, out of his control, is the projected seven percent tipping fee increase to take refuse to the dump at $24,650.
Comilla also confirmed during the meeting that the final inspection for the Elm Street Bridge project will take place on Friday, and he “believes it will be open to traffic soon.”
For the parks department, there is a projected increase due to a 30-40 percent increase in the cost of chlorine. Beyond the pool chemicals, the other expenses include liquid fuels and half the cost of a new brush-hog machine the department would be purchasing in conjunction with the OECD.
Fire Department Chief Eric Taylor said for the budget year of 2022 he really only had three items for discussion. The first and most apparent was the price of fuel, secondly the cost of the fire department’s participation in the new radio for McKean County project and lastly an increase in salaries due to overtime and necessary temporary summer help.
On the ambulance side, Taylor requested additional funds to have preventative maintenance performed on equipment.