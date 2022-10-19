Although product prices are on the rise and gas prices have skyrocketed the City of Bradford is not anticipating a budget increase in 2023.

“I don’t expect any major changes,” said City Administrator Chris Lucco. “Everything is mostly holding its own and I don’t expect any major increases. Revenues have exceeded my expectations and property taxes are trending where they should be. Looking into revenues to cover expenses, I anticipate no huge increase.”

